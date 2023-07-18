ASUS Will Take Over Intel's NUC Systems Line Moving Ahead

Intel announced this evening they agreed to a term sheet with ASUS for manufacturing, selling, and supporting the Next Unit of Compute (more commonly known as NUCs) from 10th to 13th generation systems and to develop future NUC system designs.Word broke a few days ago that Intel decided to exit their NUC systems business that has been popular with enthusiasts, used by some Linux vendors as the basis for their own Linux PCs, and others for small form factor computing. From Intel's announcement today it appears ASUS will be working to fill much of that void.

Intel is pivoting its strategy to enable ecosystem partners to continue NUC systems product line innovation and growth. ASUS’s expertise and track record delivering industry-leading mini PCs to customers make it ideally suited to continue driving innovation and growth in NUC systems products.

Under the proposed agreement, ASUS will receive a non-exclusive license to Intel’s NUC systems product line designs, enabling it to manufacture and sell 10th to 13th Gen NUC systems products and develop future designs. This will enable ASUS to provide product and support continuity for Intel NUC systems customers. ASUS will establish a new business unit called ASUS NUC BU.