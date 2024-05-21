ASRock Rack Releases BIOS Update For EPYC 4004 Support With AM5 Ryzen Boards

"Speaking of Ryzen for Server and EPYC, you may be wondering... What happens if trying to install an EPYC 4004 in an existing AM5 consumer motherboard? Or a Ryzen CPU in a new EPYC 4004 motherboard? Given the platform commonality and same AGESA, it does work but is not officially supported."

As a follow-up to this morning's AMD EPYC 4004 review and benchmarks , Supermicro, ASRock Rack, Giga Computing, Tyan, and others have announced new motherboards/servers for these entry-level EPYC servers. In addition with the likes of ASRock Rack they have already published BIOS updates enabling existing AM5 Ryzen server boards to officially support the EPYC 4004 series processors.ASRock Rack announced this morning that they have published BIOS updates for their AM5 Ryzen motherboards and server platforms to extend them to covering the EPYC 4004 series. Not too surprising given the commonality between the Ryzen 7000 series and EPYC 4004 series. As noted in this morning's EPYC 4004 review:Still having a ASRockRack 1U4LW-B650/2L2T B650D4U-2L2T/BCM around, I decided to try it out. From the ASRockRack 1U4LW-B650/2L2T page there wasn't any new BIOS update but when navigating to the B650D4U-2L2T/BCM motherboard page there was indeed a new BIOS release today enabling EPYC 4004 series support.

The ASRockRack 1U4LW-B650/2L2T B650D4U-2L2T/BCM is the platform I used for the prior AMD Ryzen 7000 series server testing and has been a great 1U server platform.

Indeed with the new BIOS release and then installing an AMD EPYC 4584PX 16-core 3D V-Cache server processor, indeed it worked out fine.

Nice seeing this work out and allowing for the EPYC 4004 processors to deploy in new EPYC 4004 minded servers/motherboards as well as existing AM5 platforms from the major server OEMs/ODMs. Thus rather robust availability for those looking to assemble an entry-level/SMB server.