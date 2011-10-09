AMDVLK 2024.Q1.2 Brings Several New Vulkan Extensions
It's been almost exactly one month since the release of AMDVLK 2024.Q1.1 and today that's been succeded by AMDVLK 2024.Q1.2 that brings a number of new Vulkan extensions plus some performance tuning.
AMDVLK 2024.Q1.2 is updated against the Vulkan 1.3.277 header files and implements a number of newer Vulkan extensions. Now exposed by AMDVLK for AMD Radeon GPU use includes:
• VK_EXT_graphics_pipeline_library
• VK_EXT_primitives_generated_query
• VK_KHR_calibrated_timestamps
• VK_KHR_index_type_uint8
• VK_KHR_line_rasterization
• VK_KHR_load_store_op_none
• VK_KHR_maintenance6
• VK_KHR_shader_expect_assume
• VK_KHR_shader_float_controls2
• VK_KHR_shader_quad_control
• VK_KHR_shader_subgroup_rotate
• VK_KHR_vertex_attribute_divisor
Arguably most exciting is the VK_EXT_graphics_pipeline_library "GPL" support although the Mesa RADV driver has long supported the graphics pipeline library already as well as most -- if not all -- of these other extensions now coming to AMDVLK.
AMDVLK 2024.Q1.2 also brings performance optimizations for the Steam Play game Detroit Become Human. There is also a fix for intermittent hangs during Vulkan ray-tracing with early pair compression enabled.
The AMDVLK driver source code as well as RHEL and Ubuntu binaries of the AMDVLK 2024.Q1.2 Vulkan driver release are available from GitHub.
