AMDVLK 2024.Q1.1 Brings Gang Submit, Faster Ray-Tracing Pipeline Compilation
AMDVLK 2024.Q1.1 is quite a sizable update with not only having a number of fixes but a few new features. The AMD Vulkan driver now enables gang submit support on Linux, optimizes the ray-tracing pipeline compile time, adds D24_UNORM_S8_UINT and X8_D24_UNORM_PACK32 support, and updates against the Khronos 1.3.273 headers.... Unlike the quick Mesa RADV activity, today's AMDVLK version doesn't have anything new on the Vulkan Roadmap 2024 front.
The AMDGPU kernel driver gang submission support has been around since 2022 and already used by the RADV driver.
The AMDVLK 2024.Q1.1 driver also has a number of fixes to address corruption within different games, Saints Row crashing when changing settings, a few Vulkan apps hanging and crashing when using Linux 6.6, and a X.Org Server crash during some dEQP regression tests.
The AMDVLK 2024.Q1.1 driver source code as well as various pre-built binaries are available for download from GitHub.