AMD Posts Linux Patches For Better Graphics/Compute Interoperability & Other Benefits

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 17 October 2023 at 08:30 PM EDT. Add A Comment
AMD
AMD today posted a set of interesting patches for enabling better integration of their AMDKFD (Kernel Fusion Driver, what is their compute kernel driver) memory management with Linux's DRM GEM ioctl API. In turn the code allows managing virtual address (VA) mappings in compute VMs with the GEM_VA ioctl interface for greater control of buffers imported via DMA-BUF.

The focus on this patch series is providing greater flexibility around virtual address management for the AMD ROCm user-mode code and better interoperability between compute and graphics. With DMA-BUF this can also allow for sharing of memory between processes.

AMD AI Day


Anything improving the open-source ROCm compute stack is a win and even more so when better integrating with existing Linux interfaces like GEM_VA. See this patch series if interested in more of the technical details and work happening to the AMDKFD kernel compute driver.
Add A Comment
Related News
More AMD EPYC Zen 4 "Genoa" Code Heads Into Coreboot
AMD Advanced Media Acceleration "AMA" 1.0 SDK Released
Linux Patched For A New AMD Zen 4 CPU Bug - Erratum #1485
AMD Makes A New Open-Source AI Software Acquisition
AMD P-State Preferred Core Support For Linux Spun Up An Eighth Time
AMD Versal EDAC Driver Set For Introduction In Linux 6.7
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu Desktop 23.10 ISOs Recalled Due To Malicious User Translations
GNOME Merge Requests Opened That Would Drop X.Org Session Support
Unplugging Logitech USB Receivers Has Been Causing The Linux Kernel To Crash
Curl Preps For "Probably The Worst Curl Security Flaw In A Long Time"
Google Proposes New mseal() Memory Sealing Syscall For Linux
Linux Looks Toward Dropping Very Old WiFi Drivers
Higher Quality AV1 Video Encoding Now Available For Radeon Graphics On Linux
Mozilla Might Finally Enable Firefox's Wayland Backend Soon