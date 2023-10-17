Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AMD Posts Linux Patches For Better Graphics/Compute Interoperability & Other Benefits
The focus on this patch series is providing greater flexibility around virtual address management for the AMD ROCm user-mode code and better interoperability between compute and graphics. With DMA-BUF this can also allow for sharing of memory between processes.
Anything improving the open-source ROCm compute stack is a win and even more so when better integrating with existing Linux interfaces like GEM_VA. See this patch series if interested in more of the technical details and work happening to the AMDKFD kernel compute driver.