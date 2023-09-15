Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AMD ZenDNN 4.1 Released For Speeding Up Deep Learning Inference On Ryzen / EPYC CPUs
The AMD ZenDNN 4.1 release notes simply mention that this updated ZenDNN library has now been built out for TensorFlow 2.12, PyTorch 1.13, and ONNX Runtime 1.15.1. Besides these TensorFlow / PyTorch / ONNX RT version upgrades, there aren't any other mentioned changes or new optimizations to find with ZenDNN 4.1.
The new ZenDNN 4.1 release can be downloaded from GitHub. Those wanting to learn more about the Zen Deep Neural Network library can also do so via AMD Developer Central for more background information though there, as of writing, the v4.0 release is still shown as the latest version.