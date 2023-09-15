AMD ZenDNN 4.1 Released For Speeding Up Deep Learning Inference On Ryzen / EPYC CPUs

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 15 September 2023 at 06:28 AM EDT.
AMD
AMD on Thursday released ZenDNN 4.1 as the newest release of their Zen Deep Neural Network Library for accelerating inference workloads on AMD Ryzen and EPYC processors. The ZenDNN library remains API compatible with Intel's oneDNN library and helps for building out optimized AI workloads for use on AMD Zen processors.

The AMD ZenDNN 4.1 release notes simply mention that this updated ZenDNN library has now been built out for TensorFlow 2.12, PyTorch 1.13, and ONNX Runtime 1.15.1. Besides these TensorFlow / PyTorch / ONNX RT version upgrades, there aren't any other mentioned changes or new optimizations to find with ZenDNN 4.1.

AMD EPYC and Ryzen CPUs


The new ZenDNN 4.1 release can be downloaded from GitHub. Those wanting to learn more about the Zen Deep Neural Network library can also do so via AMD Developer Central for more background information though there, as of writing, the v4.0 release is still shown as the latest version.
