AMD WBRF Ready For Linux 6.8 To Mitigate WiFi Radio Interference

Since earlier this year AMD has been working on Linux support for WBRF for mitigating WiFi radio frequency interference (RFI) with their latest Ryzen 7000 and forthcoming Ryzen 8000 series mobile processors. That work looks like it will be ready to land in Linux 6.8.

AMD WBRF is similar to Intel's RFI mitigation work carried out for Linux years ago. AMD's focus is on mitigating radio frequency inference between the WiFi chipset and other components on AMD Ryzen laptops, like the GDDR/DDR memory locks. Their newest RDNA3 integrated graphics when the GDDR/DDR memory clocks are at certain frequencies it can cause issues with the local radio module frequency bands for WiFi 6 / WiFi 6e / WiFi 7.

AMD Ryzen laptop


AMD WBRF enabled will communicate the potentially problematic frequencies so that the necessary components can avoid those sensitive frequency ranges.The AMD WBRF Linux enablement includes wiring it up to the AMDGPU kernel driver. Patches have also been floated in months past for hooking in this frequency reporting/handling into the Qualcomm and MediaTek WiFi drivers. AMD WBRF is just for newer Ryzen 7040 series laptops and newer with RDNA3 graphics.
Immutable branch between pdx86 amd wbrf branch and wifi / amdgpu due for the v6.8 merge window

platform-drivers-x86-amd-wbrf-v6.8-1: v6.7-rc1 + AMD WBRF support for merging into the wifi subsys and amdgpu driver for 6.8.

After going through several rounds of review, the code is being staged for introduction in the upcoming Linux 6.8 merge window.
