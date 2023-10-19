Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AMD Versal EDAC Driver Submitted For Linux 6.7
Borislav Petkov sent out the early EDAC updates for Linux 6.7. The only new EDAC work for this next kernel version is landing the AMD-Xilinx Versal EDAC driver. The AMD-Xilinx Versal is what the company describes as an "adaptive SoC" with heterogeneous acceleration that can be used from cloud to edge.
As previously explained, this EDAC driver provides RAS capabilities for Versal's DDR4 and LPDDR4/4X memory controllers. The "versal_edac" driver will report on both correctable and uncorrectable errors as they happen. This versal_edac driver is just the latest of many different Xilinx drivers being mainlined into the Linux kernel since AMD's acquisition of the company.