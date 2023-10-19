AMD Versal EDAC Driver Submitted For Linux 6.7

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 29 October 2023
While the Linux 6.6 kernel isn't set to be released until later today, over the weekend a number of early pull requests were submitted of new material for the Linux 6.7 merge window. Among those early PRs were for the Error Detection and Correction (EDAC) area of the kernel.

Borislav Petkov sent out the early EDAC updates for Linux 6.7. The only new EDAC work for this next kernel version is landing the AMD-Xilinx Versal EDAC driver. The AMD-Xilinx Versal is what the company describes as an "adaptive SoC" with heterogeneous acceleration that can be used from cloud to edge.

AMD diagram of Versal adaptive SoC


As previously explained, this EDAC driver provides RAS capabilities for Versal's DDR4 and LPDDR4/4X memory controllers. The "versal_edac" driver will report on both correctable and uncorrectable errors as they happen. This versal_edac driver is just the latest of many different Xilinx drivers being mainlined into the Linux kernel since AMD's acquisition of the company.
