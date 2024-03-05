AMD Announces Spartan UltraScale+ FPGA Family

For those interested in FPGAs, AMD today unveiled the Spartan UltraScale+ FPGA product family with hardware coming in 2025.

The AMD Spartan UltraScale+ FPGA is optimized for edge use, relies on 16nm FinFET tech, supports up to 26 Mb of on-chip memory, PCIe Gen4 x8, LPDDR4x/5 memory support up to 4266 Mb/s, and is the first UltraScale+ product with LPDDR5 memory support.

During the advanced briefing, AMD talked up the power efficiency, small footprint, and the proven AMD-Xilinx software tooling.

AMD Spartan UltraScale+ FPGA documentation will be available now, tooling will be available in Q4, and silicon samples along with the evaluation kits will come in H1'2025.