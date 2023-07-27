AMD Unveils The Ryzen 9 7945HX3D For Laptops With 3D V-Cache

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 27 July 2023 at 09:29 PM EDT.
AMD
AMD lifted the embargo this evening on the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D, their first mobile processor sporting 3D V-Cache technology for boosting gaming performance and other cache-happy workloads.

AMD announced the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D tonight as part of the ChinaJoy event. The initial launch partner for the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D mobile processor is ASUS with their ROG Scar 17 laptop set to premiere near the end of August with this Zen 4 SoC with 3D V-Cache. Currently 22 August is the expected release date.

The AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D is 16-core / 32-thread mobile processor with boost clocks up to 5.4GHz, a 2.3GHz base clock, 128MB of L3 cache via 3D V-Cache, and a default TDP of 55 Watts. The Ryzen 9 7945HX3D has a configurable TDP from 55 to 75 Watts.

Gaming is the main focus of the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D but as we've seen from 3D V-Cache on desktops and servers it can also help out a lot in HPC workloads and similar scientific computing environments. Unfortunately I've heard no word on being able to review this first Ryzen mobile SoC with 3D V-Cache under Linux for seeing its support and performance.

AMD Ryzen 9 7945XH3D specs


Those wishing to learn more about the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D premiering with the ASUS ROG Scar 17 laptop can learn more at AMD.com.
