Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AMD Unveils The Ryzen 9 7945HX3D For Laptops With 3D V-Cache
AMD announced the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D tonight as part of the ChinaJoy event. The initial launch partner for the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D mobile processor is ASUS with their ROG Scar 17 laptop set to premiere near the end of August with this Zen 4 SoC with 3D V-Cache. Currently 22 August is the expected release date.
The AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D is 16-core / 32-thread mobile processor with boost clocks up to 5.4GHz, a 2.3GHz base clock, 128MB of L3 cache via 3D V-Cache, and a default TDP of 55 Watts. The Ryzen 9 7945HX3D has a configurable TDP from 55 to 75 Watts.
Gaming is the main focus of the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D but as we've seen from 3D V-Cache on desktops and servers it can also help out a lot in HPC workloads and similar scientific computing environments. Unfortunately I've heard no word on being able to review this first Ryzen mobile SoC with 3D V-Cache under Linux for seeing its support and performance.
Those wishing to learn more about the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D premiering with the ASUS ROG Scar 17 laptop can learn more at AMD.com.