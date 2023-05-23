AMD Launches Ryzen 7020 C-Series - Continues Pushing Zen 2 For Chromebooks

AMD today announced the Ryzen 7020 C-series processors. These processors are interesting for at least having integrated RDNA2 graphics but are based on the aging Zen 2 architecture.The 7020 C-Series will feature processors in Athlon branding as well and all these new processors are intended for use in Google Chromebook designs.At the top-end of the newly-announced 7020 C-Series is the AMD Ryzen 5 7520C that is four cores / eight threads, 2.8GHz base clock, 4.3GHz boost clock, 6MB of L3 cache, and a 15 Watt TDP. At the bottom end is the AMD Athlon Silver 7120C with two physical cores (no SMT), 2.4GHz base clock, up to 3.5GHz boost frequency, and a 3MB cache while maintaining a 15 Watt TDP. All of the newly announced C-series processors have the RDNA2-based Radeon 610M graphics.

Those interested in these newly-announced AMD Ryzen/Athlon 7020 C-Series processors for Chromebooks can find additional details from this morning's press release