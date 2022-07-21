AMD Posts New Linux Audio Driver Code For Raphael

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 21 July 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
AMD --
AMD today posted new open-source Linux driver code for enabling the audio co-processor (ACP) with the upcoming Raphael platform with the Ryzen 7000 series processors.

The good news is AMD is publishing the ACP support, but the bad news is this is coming rather late... The AMD Ryzen 7000 "Raphael" desktop processors are inching closer to release. The Linux support has appeared to be coming together nicely for these Zen 4 processors over recent kernel releases. Now it turns out this new ACP audio driver code is necessary for those relying on the integrated ACP audio with these upcoming chips.


With the Ryzen 7000 series launch nearing, it was just earlier this week that AMD began teasing more of AM5 with this official shot.


Over the span of 5 patches today the new header files and other patches to get the AMD SoC ACP Linux driver into shape for the Raphael "RPL" platform. But due to the timing of this, the Linux 5.20 merge window is opening up in just over one week and not immediately clear if this Raphael code can be rushed through into sound-next in time. Otherwise if missing the Linux 5.20 merge window it won't be merged until Linux 6.0 later in the year, certainly past the Raphael launch window.


The timing of this Raphael ACP audio support is unfortunately late and with the kernel timing may mean no ACP audio support out-of-the-box at launch, especially with some autumn Linux distribution releases possibly sticking with the v5.19 kernel. In any event at least the other areas of the Zen 4 desktop CPU support should be in place for launch including the likes of temperature monitoring and other bits that sometimes have been late to the party.

In any event, and as usual, stay tuned to hear more about the AMD Ryzen 7000 series "Raphael" on Linux when the time comes.
1 Comment
Related News
AOCL 3.2 Released As AMD Optimizing CPU Libraries Now With LibMEM & Crypto
The Current Retbleed Performance Costs With An AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
AMD P-State Linux Driver Updated With Precision Boost Control, Other Fixes
AMD Hiring For Another Open-Source GPU Driver Developer With Multimedia Expertise
AMD Rembrandt SoC Support For Coreboot In Place - Based Off Existing "Sabrina" Code
AMD Gets Back To Working On Their "Jadeite" Platform For Linux In 2022
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Engineers Lift The Lid On Carbon - A Hopeful Successor To C++
Fedora 37 Hopes To Have A Preview Of The New Web-Based Install UI
Xfce's Xfwm4 Sees Wayland Port With Wlroots
The Current Retbleed Performance Costs With An AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
An Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Fix Is Coming For A Very Annoying & Serious APT Problem
Oh GuC: Intel ADL-P Graphics On Linux 5.19 Will Break Unless You Also Upgrade Firmware
Retbleed: Call Depth Tracking Mitigation Eyed To Avoid IBRS "Performance Horror Show"
Igalia Working Towards Faster 2D Rendering For Older Raspberry Pi Boards