Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AMD ROCm 5.4.3 Released To Fix A Few Defects
After the ROCm 5.4.2 release in mid-January, ROCm 5.4.3 is out today. Unlike the prior release, at least v5.4.3 ships with some basic release notes.
ROCm 5.4.3 is expected to address defects with various compiler address errors resolved compared to earlier releases. Those previously hitting ROCm compiler errors around handled SGPR spilling to memory, cannot scavenge registers without an emergency spill slot, or running out of registers during register allocation should see these issues resolved.
That's it as far as the noted changes go for today's ROCm 5.4.3 release.
With little feature work on ROCm 5.x in recent months and the ROCm 5.4 point releases dragging on, presumably AMD is preparing the ROCm 6.0 release soon with those normally coming out on an annual basis. In a few days it will mark one year since ROCm 5.0 shipped. The ROCm 6.0 release may also be timed for that of the Instinct MI300 as we have seen for some past AMD accelerator launches.