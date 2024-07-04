Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
AMD Appears To Be Aiming For Good Radeon RDNA4 GPU Support In Linux 6.11
AMD engineers sent out another round of AMDGPU updates on Wednesday. Mostly it's bug fixing but some updates around new/upcoming IP. There are some DCN 3.5 display fixes for upcoming RDNA 3.5 / RDNA 3+ graphics to be found with the AMD Ryzen AI 300 series. Plus there are more updates for GFX12 as the graphics IP of RDNA4. Among the general fixes are around FreeSync, Panel Replay, 8K displays, RAS, and other general fixes.
Last night's pull request also mentioned:
"More new stuff for 6.11. There will be a few additional patches next week for new IPs that were added in this cycle just to get them tied off, but this should be it for general changes."
With the new IP work has largely been around RDNA4 / GFX12 hardware... Seeing AMD eager to get the new IP support tied off for Linux 6.11 is promising and hopefully reflecting that the initial open-source driver enablement for the next-generation GPUs is coming along nicely.
Having decent support for RDNA4 in Linux 6.11 is critical if these next-gen GPUs are launching later in 2024... Linux 6.11 is the kernel that should be found out-of-the-box with Ubuntu 24.10, Fedora 41, and other autumn Linux distribution releases. So if AMD is able to get this new RDNA4 IP all squared away that will be great for allowing a nice out-of-the-box experience with Q4 Linux distribution releases. Hopefully the OpenGL and Vulkan driver support is similarly in good shape for the Mesa 24.2 release due out later this quarter.
Here's to hoping that Linux 6.11 will deliver nice open-source AMD Radeon RDNA4 Linux graphics support.