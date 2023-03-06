AMD Continues Linux Upstreaming For Pensando Elba SoC

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 6 March 2023 at 06:40 AM EST. Add A Comment
AMD
Last year AMD acquired Pensando in part for adding DPUs to their portfolio from this young company that only exited its stealth mode in 2019. While sadly it's missed out on the Linux 6.3 cycle, AMD-Pensando engineers continue work on upstreaming support for their "Elba" SoC into the mainline Linux kernel.

Over the past year it's been a lengthy effort upstreaming the Elba SoC support into the Linux kernel. The Linux 6.3 merge window just ended and wasn't yet upstreamed, but today they did put out their tenth iteration of these enablement patches.

AMD Pensando


The AMD Pensando Elba SoC as a reminder has 16 x Arm Cortex-A72 cores, dual DDR4/DDR5 memory controllers, 32 lanes of PCIe Gen3 or Gen4 connectivity, up to dual 200 GbE / quad 100GbE networking, storage and crypto offloading, and other features.

With today's v10 patches there are more fixes and other churn as these patches work toward mainline. It does seem though that work is slowly coming together on the Elba SoC enablement, so hopefully by the Linux v6.4 cycle this summer we'll see the AMD SoC upstreamed.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD Unified Inference Frontend 1.1 Released
AMD Preparing "openSIL" For Open-Source Silicon Initialization With Coreboot
AMD SoundWire Driver For Linux Coming Together
AMD-Xilinx XDMA Driver Being Merged For Linux 6.3
AMD Slow Memory Bandwidth Allocation Enforcement Ready For Linux 6.3
AMD Has Many New CPU/GPU Features Ready For Linux 6.3
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.3 Adds Thunderbolt/USB4 DisplayPort Bandwidth Allocation Mode
AMD Preparing "openSIL" For Open-Source Silicon Initialization With Coreboot
Godot 4.0 Stable Released As Major Step Forward For Open-Source Game Engines
RISC-V With Linux 6.3 Lands Optimized String Functions Via Zbb Extension
GNOME Shell & Mutter Complete Their Migration Away From GTK3
Steam On Linux Marketshare Percentage Dipped In February
Cloudflare Outlines How They Rewrote An Nginx C Module In Rust
Linux's VGEM Kernel Driver Being Rewritten In Rust