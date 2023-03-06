AMD Continues Linux Upstreaming For Pensando Elba SoC
Last year AMD acquired Pensando in part for adding DPUs to their portfolio from this young company that only exited its stealth mode in 2019. While sadly it's missed out on the Linux 6.3 cycle, AMD-Pensando engineers continue work on upstreaming support for their "Elba" SoC into the mainline Linux kernel.
Over the past year it's been a lengthy effort upstreaming the Elba SoC support into the Linux kernel. The Linux 6.3 merge window just ended and wasn't yet upstreamed, but today they did put out their tenth iteration of these enablement patches.
The AMD Pensando Elba SoC as a reminder has 16 x Arm Cortex-A72 cores, dual DDR4/DDR5 memory controllers, 32 lanes of PCIe Gen3 or Gen4 connectivity, up to dual 200 GbE / quad 100GbE networking, storage and crypto offloading, and other features.
With today's v10 patches there are more fixes and other churn as these patches work toward mainline. It does seem though that work is slowly coming together on the Elba SoC enablement, so hopefully by the Linux v6.4 cycle this summer we'll see the AMD SoC upstreamed.
