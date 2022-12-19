Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
AMD P-State EPP Patches Spun An 8th Time For Helping Out Linux Performance & Efficiency
Over the past year and few months AMD Linux engineers have been working a lot on the AMD P-State driver code for a proper CPU frequency scaling driver for Zen 2 and newer hardware that supports ACPI CPPC. AMD P-State aims to deliver better performance and power efficiency than the generic ACPI CPUFreq driver used on AMD processors to this point.
Benchmark numbers by AMD show P-State EPP addressing some of the gaps with the initial P-State driver.
The AMD P-State driver that premiered in Linux 5.17 showed at times to have some performance regressions compared to ACPI CPUFreq but the P-State EPP functionality will hopefully clear that up. AMD engineers also recently started working on a P-State Guided Autonomous Mode too.
AMD P-State EPP sadly isn't ready for Linux 6.2 but that delay allowed time for a v8 patch-set to be published. This morning's AMD P-State EPP v8 patches make various low-level code changes, address other upstream review feedback, remove the I/O wait boost code, and other small changes. Nothing too dramatic and from the sounds of prior LKML discussions, it sounds like the AMD P-State EPP code will likely soon be picked up by the power management subsystem's "for-next" branch for additional exposure ahead of the Linux 6.3 cycle.
Once this AMD P-State EPP code settles down ahead of mainline I'll be around with some benchmarks for this CPU frequency scaling driver on AMD Ryzen desktops/laptops and EPYC server platforms.