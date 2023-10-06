AMD OpenSIL Will Be Talked About Later This Month At The 2023 OCP Global Summit

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 6 October 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT. 1 Comment
AMD
Earlier this year at the OCP Regional Summit in Prague AMD first presented openSIL as their new open-source CPU silicon initialization effort that can integrate with Coreboot and open-source boot firmware solutions. AMD openSIL is currently being prototyped on Genoa platforms but in a few years will eventually replace AGESA on both client and server processors. Later this month at the OCP Global Summit, there will be a new presentation on AMD openSIL.

AMD making this open-source CPU silicon initialization code available as part of the new openSIL project has been one of the open-source software highlights for the year. Right now it's still limited to Genoa and just one reference motherboard, but it will be exciting to see how openSIL further takes shape in 2024 and what new information may be shared at the OCP Global Summit.

The 2023 OCP Global Summit for the Open Compute Project is taking place in San Jose from 17 to 19 October. Raj Kapoor as AMD's Chief Firmware Architect will be talking about AMD OpenSIL. He will be joined by Srini Narayana, the Director of Engineering at American Megatrends (AMI). The system bring-up process with AMD openSIL will be further talked about -- both with Coreboot and Aptio OpenEdition. The challenges, learnings, and other best practices discovered so far will be talked about. It will be interesting to see what new material is presented in relation to what was announced in Prague and the GitHub assets since made public.

AMD sessions


Also at the OCP Global Summit is another AMD talk simply titled "AMD Session." The "AMD Session" will be hosted by Robert Hormuth as AMD's CVP, Architecture & Strategy. Further rounding out AMD's large presence at the OCP Global Summit is Forrest Norrod keynoting on AMD advancing the modern data center.
