AMD Completes Nod.ai Acquisition To Enhance Open-Source AI Capabilities
With Nod.ai being just a small decade old software company, it was an easy acquisition for AMD to close on in little more than one week. Terms of the detail have not been disclosed.
Nod.ai prior to the acquisition was developing the SPARK Machine Learning Distribution using LLVM, MLIR, and IREE. AMD acquired Nod.ai with a focus on further enhancing the AMD Instinct, Ryzen, EPYC, and Varsal product families. The acquisition makes sense given Nod.ai's expertise around the all-important LLVM compiler stack and MLIR representation. LLVM is already widely used as part of the ROCm compute stack as well as their graphics drivers with the AMDGPU shader compiler back-end, the AOMP Radeon OpenMP offloading compiler downstream, etc -- besides being very critical to the graphics/compute space at large.
AMD's Vamsi Boppana wrote in their announcement of the Nod.ai acquisition completing:
"I’m excited to share that today, AMD has completed the acquisition of Nod.ai - further expanding our open-source AI software capabilities. We are thrilled to welcome Nod.ai’s talented team of AI software experts to the AMD Artificial Intelligence Group (AIG).
AI represents our largest strategic growth opportunity. By bringing Nod.ai into the AMD family, we gain a team of software experts known for their substantial contributions to open-source AI compiler software, including Torch-MLIR and OpenXLA/IREE code generation technology. We believe that Nod.ai’s compiler-based automation software will help to significantly accelerate the deployment of AI models optimized for AMD Instinct™ data center accelerators, Ryzen™ AI processors, EPYC™ processors, Versal™ SoCs and Radeon™ GPUs, enabling high-performance AI solutions for the cloud, edge and endpoint devices.
AMD is committed to supporting and empowering AI developers, and Nod.ai’s products will remain community-driven with AMD contributions."