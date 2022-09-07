AMD Details New Model Numbering System For 2023 Mobile Processors

Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 16 years.

Due to bringing a number of new SoC designs to market next year and trying to make their model numbers easier to decipher, AMD announced this morning a new naming system for Ryzen mobile processors.AMD announced the new model numbers for their Ryzen mobile processors in 2023 and beyond from the low-end, budget Ryzen 7020 "Mendocino" series processors up through the high-end Ryzen 7045 "Dragon Range" series.

The new numbering system is based on the CPU's model year, market segment, Zen architecture version, feature isolation, and form factor / TDP rating. Here is the AMD decoder ring that lays it all out: