AMD Details New Model Numbering System For 2023 Mobile Processors
Due to bringing a number of new SoC designs to market next year and trying to make their model numbers easier to decipher, AMD announced this morning a new naming system for Ryzen mobile processors.
AMD announced the new model numbers for their Ryzen mobile processors in 2023 and beyond from the low-end, budget Ryzen 7020 "Mendocino" series processors up through the high-end Ryzen 7045 "Dragon Range" series.
The new numbering system is based on the CPU's model year, market segment, Zen architecture version, feature isolation, and form factor / TDP rating. Here is the AMD decoder ring that lays it all out:
Given the great success of AMD Rembrandt SoCs right now on Linux and AMD's continued client investments into Linux, I'm certainly eager to see how their 2023 products will be supported and perform on Linux.
More details on the new AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors numbering scheme via the AMD blog.
9 Comments