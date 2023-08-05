Updated AMD Family 19h Microcode Published Following "Inception"

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 9 August 2023 at 09:48 AM EDT. 6 Comments
AMD
Following yesterday's disclosure of the AMD "Inception" security vulnerability and the Linux kernel patches merged for reporting the mitigation status as well as the kernel-based handling for earlier generation Zen CPUs, the Family 19h microcode mitigations have now been picked up by the linux-firmware.git repository.

Mitigating the Inception vulnerability for Zen 3 and Zen 4 processors mean updated microcode while earlier Zen CPUs can get by with the kernel patches alone. Today the AMD Family 19h CPU microcode was updated, which covers Zen 3 / Zen 3+ / Zen 4 processors.

New ucode


The update today landed with this commit. As usual there is no formal change-log but simply:
* Update AMD cpu microcode for processor family 19h

Presumably it's just the Inception mitigation but there could be other fixes as well. In any case I'm working on some benchmarks to see if there is any performance impact from the change.

With the updated AMD Zen 3/4 microcode now merged into linux-firmware.git as the central repository for all the Linux microcode/firmware blobs, it will be easily picked up by all the Linux distributions that pull from there for shipping their Linux firmware updates to users.
6 Comments
Related News
AMD Zen 5 EDAC & Temperature Monitoring Slated For Linux 6.6
Linux Lands Fix For AMD Zen 1 Bug That Could Leak Data After A Division By Zero
AMD P-State Preferred Core Handling Being Enabled For Linux
AMD "INCEPTION" CPU Vulnerability Disclosed
Linux Decides To Disable RNG On All AMD fTPMs
Linux Patches Updated To Fix Latest Suspend/Resume Issues For Some AMD Laptops
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Steam On Linux Usage Spikes To Nearly 2% In July, Larger Marketshare Than Apple macOS
Linux Decides To Disable RNG On All AMD fTPMs
XFS File-System Maintainer Stepping Down
Google's BBRv3 TCP Congestion Control Showing Great Results, Will Be Upstreamed To Linux
AMD "INCEPTION" CPU Vulnerability Disclosed
Linus Torvalds Reviews The Bcachefs File-System Code
Open-Source NVIDIA Vulkan Driver "NVK" Merged Into Mesa 23.3
New Linux Optimization Patches Reduced TLB Flushes By Over 50% In Some Cases