Too Many Debug Messages Were Reportedly Slowing Down Some AMD Linux Systems

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 12 March 2024 at 06:46 AM EDT. Add A Comment
AMD
An interesting anecdote was mentioned as part of the x86/misc changes queued for the Linux 6.9 kernel: on some unnamed AMD systems, NMI debug messages were too excessive that they actually slowed down the systems.

There are just a few patches for the x86/misc pull request for the Linux 6.9 merge window. The mentioned changes are:
- Fix a wrong check in the function reporting whether a CPU executes (or not) a NMI handler

- Ratelimit unknown NMIs messages in order to not potentially slow down the machine

- Other fixlets

It's interesting to note that too many non-maskable interrupt (NMI) messages had the potential to slow down systems. It turned out to happen on some AMD platforms. The patch from an AMD engineer had a patch message:
"On some AMD machines, unknown NMI messages were printed on the console continuously when using perf command with IBS. It was reported that it can slow down the kernel. Let's ratelimit the unknown NMI messages."

With Linux 6.9 the NMI messages are now rate-limited to avoid slowing down the system. Presumably the patch will also be back-ported to existing stable series.

AMD rate limit NMI Linux messages

Add A Comment
Related News
AMD P-State Preferred Core Submitted For Linux 6.9 While Intel Meteor Lake Gets Tuned
AMD Posts Performance Monitoring Patches For Zen 5 CPUs
x86/cpu Change For Linux 6.9 Slightly Eases Future AMD Zen CPU Enablement
Linux 6.9 To Allow AMD P-State With ACPI CPPC V2 For Threadripper 3000 Series CPUs
Improved Debugging Of Suspend/Resume For AMD Ryzen Laptops On Linux Coming With MP2 STB
AMD Introducing FRU Memory Poison Manager In Linux 6.9
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.9 Set To Drop The Old NTFS File-System Driver
Lisa Su Says The "Team Is On It" After Tweet About Open-Source AMD GPU Firmware
Fedora Workstation 41 To No Longer Install GNOME X.Org Session By Default
AMDGPU Linux Driver No Longer Lets You Have Unlimited Control To Lower Your Power Limit
Microsoft Ending Support For Windows Subsystem For Android
KDE Developers Are Currently Seeing 150~200 Bug Reports Per Day
LXQt Desktop Now "100%" Ready For Wayland
Microsoft Rebranding CBL-Mariner Linux Distribution To "Azure Linux"