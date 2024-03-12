Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Too Many Debug Messages Were Reportedly Slowing Down Some AMD Linux Systems
There are just a few patches for the x86/misc pull request for the Linux 6.9 merge window. The mentioned changes are:
- Fix a wrong check in the function reporting whether a CPU executes (or not) a NMI handler
- Ratelimit unknown NMIs messages in order to not potentially slow down the machine
- Other fixlets
It's interesting to note that too many non-maskable interrupt (NMI) messages had the potential to slow down systems. It turned out to happen on some AMD platforms. The patch from an AMD engineer had a patch message:
"On some AMD machines, unknown NMI messages were printed on the console continuously when using perf command with IBS. It was reported that it can slow down the kernel. Let's ratelimit the unknown NMI messages."
With Linux 6.9 the NMI messages are now rate-limited to avoid slowing down the system. Presumably the patch will also be back-ported to existing stable series.