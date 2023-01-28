AMD Sends In More RDNA3 Graphics Driver Fixes For Linux 6.3

Along with Intel's DRM-Next material shifting to more bug fixing, AMD's AMDGPU/AMDKFD Direct Rendering Manager driver changes this week have shifted over to delivering more graphics driver fixes.

AMD pull requests to DRM-Next in prior weeks for Linux 6.3 have resulted in work around optimized buffer placement with a new uAPI, better handle missing firmware / yet-to-be-supported GPUs, and other "new stuff" for Linux 6.3.

With this week's AMDGPU DRM-Next update is mostly fixes: GC11 for RDNA3 GPUs has seen fixes as has the SMU13 IP block. There are also AV1 fixes for the VCN4 Video Core Next block by limiting AV1 to the firmest instance for VCN4 video encoding. It turns out AV1 is only supported on the first instance and engaging past that first instance can cause some problems.

Radeon RX 7900 RDNA3 series graphics cards


This set of AMD kernel graphics driver updates also has fixes to FreeSync, DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport (DP MST), Panel Self Refresh (PSR), and other random fixes. One change worth calling out as well is beginning to enable AdaptiveSync in the DC interface (Display Core layer) that will hopefully lead to enhanced AdaptiveSync support.

See Friday's pull request for the full list of AMD kernel graphics driver patches for the week. This work is going into DRM-Next for landing in the Linux 6.3 merge window set to open in mid-February.
