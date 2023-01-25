AMD Publishes New Firmware Binaries For Upcoming Hardware

Hitting the linux-firmware.git tree this morning were new AMDGPU firmware files for IP blocks found on upcoming hardware. It's likely these new firmware files are for the forthcoming Ryzen 7040 series mobile processors with RDNA3 graphics.

New firmware files appeared in the Linux firmware source tree for GC 11.0.1, DCN 3.1.4, SDMA 6.0.1, PSP 13.0.4, and the VCN 4.0.2 IP blocks.

New AMDGPU firmware files.


Due to the "block by block" IP enablement strategy for the open-source graphics driver stack, it's not immediately clear to the public / outside parties which graphics processors these IP versions will necessarily correlate to. Besides with GC 11.0.1, it's reflecting RDNA3.

In any event these particular GC 11.0.1 / DCN 3.1.4 / SDMA 6.0.1 / PSP 13.0.4 / VCN 4.0.2 blocks are already enabled within the AMDGPU kernel driver code, so now it's just a matter of getting this firmware support picked up by Linux distributions shipping the latest Linux kernel and Mesa for in turn being able to enjoy accelerated graphics support with this forthcoming AMD graphics hardware.

Given the timing though and that AMD tends to not publish their AMDGPU firmware files until a product has launched or very close to launching, it's quite possible these files are for the Ryzen 7040 series laptop processors announced earlier this month at CES and feature RDNA3 graphics. These AMDGPU firmware files were added by AMD's Mario Limonciello who tends to focus more on the client/CPU/APU side of the house rather than discrete graphics cards, adding further weight that it may be for upcoming mobile/laptop graphics hardware.

In any case it's good to see these new AMDGPU firmware files now public in linux-firmware.git. Last month it wasn't until the Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards were shipping that those firmware files were upstreamed as is commonly the case on the AMD side with normally not publishing these firmware blobs too early, contrary to their open-source kernel and Mesa driver support being worked on for months in advance.
