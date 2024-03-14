Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AMD Makes HIP Ray-Tracing Open-Source
AMD announced their ray-tracing library code for easily writing RT applications using HIP is now fully open-source. AMD announced the milestone today on GPUOpen.com.
The open-source code is published on GitHub under an MIT license. The GitHub repository currently contains a single commit, adding all the HIP RT 2.3 source files to the repository. This is newer than the HIP RT 2.2 release from December that is currently advertised via the GPUOpen website.
It's nice seeing this HP RT code finally open-sourced.