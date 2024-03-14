AMD Makes HIP Ray-Tracing Open-Source

AMD's HIP Ray-Tracing library "HIP RT" has been one of the few projects under the GPUOpen umbrella that starts off as closed-source software but then is eventually open-sourced... That happened now with the HIP ray-tracing code becoming publicly available.

AMD announced their ray-tracing library code for easily writing RT applications using HIP is now fully open-source. AMD announced the milestone today on GPUOpen.com.

The open-source code is published on GitHub under an MIT license. The GitHub repository currently contains a single commit, adding all the HIP RT 2.3 source files to the repository. This is newer than the HIP RT 2.2 release from December that is currently advertised via the GPUOpen website.

It's nice seeing this HP RT code finally open-sourced.
