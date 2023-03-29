AMD Releases HIP Ray Tracing 2.0

29 March 2023
AMD today published HIP Ray-Tracing 2.0 "HIP RT" as the newest version of their open-source ray-tracing library built for use with their latest-generation GPUs for leveraging hardware ray-tracing capabilities.

HIP Ray-Tracing 2.0 has some API changes to overcome inefficiencies with their earlier ray-tracing API. HIP Ray-Tracing 2.0 also allows to perform bitcode linking offline as well as the ability to link pre-compiled HIPRT traversal code to user-provided application code. The latter changes should allow for faster build times.

HIP Ray-Tracing 2.0 also adds ray traversal hints for Navi 3x GPUs, support for transformation matrices, and other API enhancements.

More details on HIP Ray-Tracing 2.0 via GPUOpen.com.
