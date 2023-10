AMD Releases HIP RT 2.1 For Radeon Ray-Tracing

AMD today announced the release of HIP RT 2.1, the newest version of its HIP ray-tracing library for use by Blender and other software.HIP RT 2.1 brings batch construction for small geometries, transformation query functions, an optimized radix sort in Orochi, various ray-tracing performance optimizations, an option to enable/disable caching of compiled trace kernels, and more.

More details on the HIP Ray-Tracing 2.1 release can be found via GPUOpen.com . Or head direct to the project page . The HIP RT library continues to be offered under AMD's HIP RT SDK license agreement.