AMD Launches The EPYC Embedded 9004 Series

AMD is using Embedded World 2023 in Nürnberg to launch the EPYC Embedded 9004 series as their 4th Gen EPYC processors intended for telecommunications, edge computing, automation, and IoT applications.With the EPYC Embedded 9004 series being based on the EPYC 9004 "Genoa" processors launched last year, the capabilities are similar with SKUs up to 96 cores / 192 threads, 12 channel DDR5 memory controllers, up to 384MB of L3 cache, and AVX-512 support.

Among the embedded features with the new EPYC Embedded 9004 series include non-transparent bridging (NTB), NVDIMM for data recovery, dual SPI for Secure Boot, and the released SKUs will have guaranteed availability for up to seven years.

The flagship 4th Gen EPYC Embedded CPU is the AMD EPYC Embedded 9654 at 96 cores / 192 threads, 3.7GHz maximum frequency, 2.4GHz base frequency, and 360 Watt TDP. There is also a single-socket EPYC Embedded 9654P model too. At the bottom end is the EPYC Embedded 9124 at 16 cores / 32 threads, 3GHz base frequency, 3.7GHz maximum frequency, and 200 Watt TDP.