AMD Dynamic Boost Control Submitted For Linux 6.6
Back in April AMD Linux engineers posted enabling a new CPU feature called Dynamic Boost Control to be found with some unspecified Ryzen SoCs for tuning the processor cores for optimal performance. The Dynamic Boost Control functionality depends upon the AMD Cryptographic Co-Processor (CCP) / Platform Security Processor (PSP) and this functionality was submitted today as part of the crypto updates for Linux 6.6.
The AMD Dynamic Boost Control feature of select SoCs allow an "authenticated entity" to send commands to the AMD security processor (PSP) to control SoC characteristics for enhancing performance. This allows for reading and setting various frequency and power limits, albeit controlling this feature depends upon an authenticated client in user-space. This will be exposed on Linux via the new /dev/dbc device.
With the "security" integration around the PSP/CCP it's sure to rub some Linux users the wrong way in simply not allowing open and unfettered access for SoC tuning. Public documentation around AMD Dynamic Boost Control remains light so it's still not clear how AMD is going to market this or the level of adoption by OEMs/ODMs in supporting this feature, especially under Linux. Given the lack of public information around AMD Dynamic Boost Control, this might end up being a next-generation platform feature unless it's simply marketed as something else in the public spotlight.
As part of the bring-up of AMD Dynamic Boost Control for Linux there is a simple Python script added ot the source tree for demonstrating the interface for user-space. It will be interesting to see how well this Dynamic Boost Control works out in practice and what impact it can yield on Ryzen SoC performance.
This crypto pull request adds the Dynamic Boost Control support via the AMD CCP changes. Crypto changes for Linux 6.6 also include adding ChaCha20 and Poly1305 optimized implementations for IBM POWER10, an AES skcipher and AEAD support to the StarFive crypto driver, and various other changes in this subsystem.
1 Comment