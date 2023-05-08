AMD Is Hiring For Another Open-Source Linux/Mesa Developer

While there are sadly many tech layoffs happening, one company that continues hiring at least on the Linux side is AMD. A new job posting was made today with AMD looking to recruit another developers to work on their open-source Linux graphics driver stack -- in particular, with the AMD Radeon Mesa code.

RadeonSI lead developer at AMD, Marek Olšák, shared with us today the new job posting. He reaffirmed the job posting that it's for open-source driver work on Mesa. In particular, at least according to the job posting, it would be focused on RadeonSI/OpenGL support.

The AMD job posting notes:
Our team works on open-source GPU drivers for Linux. We are leading contributors to the Radeon Mesa graphics and multimedia drivers included in popular Linux distributions like Ubuntu, Fedora, Arch, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, and Debian. Our software is used in exciting products such as the Tesla Model S and the Valve Steam Deck.
We are looking for experienced software engineers to develop, maintain, and support graphics drivers in support of a wide range of applications. Successful candidates will utilize their knowledge of Linux device driver development or Linux application development to become key contributors to the ongoing development of AMD GPU drivers for current and future hardware. Ideal candidates are passionate about Linux and open source, are self-motivated, have exceptional problem-solving skills, will thrive in a fast-paced environment, and have a proven ability to collaborate within and across diverse teams.

The new hire would be tasked with improving the Mesa OpenGL driver code for AMD hardware, bringing up new hardware support, performance optimizations, and more.

Experienced developers can learn more via this job post. With it being for the AMD graphics side of the house, the job listing is for Markham, Canada but presumably remote work will be an option given their other remote Linux graphics driver developers.

In addition to this Mesa/OpenGL developer position there is also a number of other AMD Linux job postings active around Linux kernel memory management, virtualization and security engineer, and firmware engineering.
