AMD Acquires Another AI Company To Expand Its Enterprise AI Solutions
Silo AI is Europe's largest private AI lab focused on collaborating with various organizations around enterprise AI needs. AMD is acquiring Silo AI for approximately $665 million USD with the acquisition expected to close in H2'2024.
"The agreement represents another significant step in the company’s strategy to deliver end-to-end AI solutions based on open standards and in strong partnership with the global AI ecosystem. The Silo AI team consists of world-class AI scientists and engineers with extensive experience developing tailored AI models, platforms and solutions for leading enterprises spanning cloud, embedded and endpoint computing markets.
...
Based in Helsinki, Finland, with operations in Europe and North America, Silo AI specializes in end-to-end AI-driven solutions that help customers integrate AI quickly and easily into their products, services and operations. Their work spans diverse markets, with customers including Allianz, Philips, Rolls-Royce and Unilever. Silo AI also creates state-of-the-art open source multilingual LLMs, such as Poro and Viking, on AMD platforms in addition to its SiloGen model platform."
More details on AMD's acquisition of Silo AI via this morning's press release.