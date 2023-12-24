Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AMD AXI 1-Wire Host Driver Submitted For Linux 6.8
This is a driver effort I've been previously covering and is part of their Xilinx upstreaming effort and supporting the AMD programmable logic IP core within the mainline kernel. We've been expecting this driver for Linux 6.8 and indeed it's happening for enabling the AMD-Xilinx 1-Wire programmable logic IP block.
This 1-wire support can be used for guaranteeing protocol timing for driving offboard devices like thermal sensors, PROMs, and other hardware.
The new "amd_axi_w1" driver is just about 400 lines of code and is now queued for appearing in Linux 6.8 once we get into the new year.