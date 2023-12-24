AMD AXI 1-Wire Host Driver Submitted For Linux 6.8

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 24 December 2023
While the Linux 6.7 release is being pushed back by one week due to the holidays and in turn the Linux 6.8 merge window not officially opening until 8 January, some pull requests do end up getting submitted early. The 1-wire bus driver changes for Linux 6.8 were sent out this week and most notably includes adding the AMD AXI 1-wire host driver.

This is a driver effort I've been previously covering and is part of their Xilinx upstreaming effort and supporting the AMD programmable logic IP core within the mainline kernel. We've been expecting this driver for Linux 6.8 and indeed it's happening for enabling the AMD-Xilinx 1-Wire programmable logic IP block.

AMD AXI W1 driver Kconfig text


This 1-wire support can be used for guaranteeing protocol timing for driving offboard devices like thermal sensors, PROMs, and other hardware.

The new "amd_axi_w1" driver is just about 400 lines of code and is now queued for appearing in Linux 6.8 once we get into the new year.
