AMD AXI 1-Wire Driver Queued Ahead Of The Linux 6.8 Kernel

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 19 November 2023 at 10:00 AM EST. 2 Comments
AMD
Narrowly missing the Linux 6.7 merge window that closed last week is the AMD 1-Wire "AXI" driver but it's now on tap for the Linux 6.8 kernel in the new year.

Queued this week as the first of new 1-Wire subsystem material for post-6.7 is the AMD 1-Wire driver. As I wrote about a month ago, the AXI 1-wire driver is the latest AMD open-source upstreaming driver on the Xilinx front. This driver is for supporting the AMD-Xilinx 1-Wire programmable logic IP block. This 1-wire support can be used for guaranteeing protocol timing for driving offboard devices like thermal sensors, PROMs, and other hardware.

AMD 1W Kconfig text


This week the AMD AXI 1-wire host driver was added to linux-w1.git for-next as material for the eventual Linux 6.8 merge window around the end of 2023.

Great seeing more of the AMD-Xilinx work make its way into the mainline Linux kernel.
