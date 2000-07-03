Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AMD Releases AOMP 17.0-0 For Latest Radeon OpenMP Offloading Compiler
AOMP continues to be where AMD stages their GPU/accelerator OpenMP-related offloading code until it's ready and reviewed for inclusion into the mainline LLVM/Clang compiler. AOMP also works standalone from ROCm aside from the AMDGPU/AMDKFD kernel drivers and libdrm interface.
With the AOMP 17.0-0 there is the version bump to reflect that it's now re-based against the current LLVM 17.0 Git code. AOMP 17.0-0 is built against the ROCm 5.4 code and has the following AMD-specific changes in this OpenMP compiler update:
- Add support for amdclang, amdclang++, and amdflang
- HIP is better than OpenMP for small array size.
- Updated build scripts for Kokkos (and updated to Kokkos v 3.7.00)
- Support for multiple blocksizes in Xteam reduction (1024 limit).
- A new execution mode BigJumpLoop for SPMD non-reduction kernels
- Additional support for OMPT function "translate_time"
- Added Centos-9 and SLES 15 SP4 rpms.
- No longer support SLES15 SP1.
Source downloads along with the Ubuntu, SUSE Linux Enterprise, and CentOS/RHEL binaries via GitHub for AOMP 17.0-0.