xf86-video-amdgpu 19.1 Delivers A Batch Of Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 12 October 2019 at 06:04 AM EDT. 3 Comments
AMD has released a new version of their X.Org display driver.

With all of the magic happening in their DRM/KMS kernel driver or Mesa components (and the likes of AMDVLK and ROCm), the xf86-video-amdgpu DDX doesn't receive much attention these days just like the other X.Org drivers. Many AMD Linux users are also using the xf86-video-modesetting generic driver these days or on Wayland-based desktops, but for those on xf86-video-amdgpu there is now a v19.1 release available. At least though AMD is still pushing out new DDX releases unlike Intel's xf86-video-intel that has been in v3.0 development now for over a half-decade without a release.

Since the xf86-video-amdgpu 19.0 release back in March, the 19.1 release is just packing a handful of bug fixes and other minor work but without any new features to this X.Org hardware driver.

Some of the xf86-video-amdgpu 19.1 changes include some alterations around DRI2/DRI3, present extension handling to make sure they get a KMS frame-buffer for flipping, VT switching fixes, and other mostly maintenance items.

The complete list of xf86-video-amdgpu 19.1 work via the xorg list.
