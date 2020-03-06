Systemd 245 Released - First Version Including Systemd-Homed
Written by Michael Larabel in systemd on 6 March 2020 at 08:25 AM EST. 3 Comments
SYSTEMD --
Systemd 245 RC2 was released just earlier this week while now it has been succeeded by the stable release of systemd 245.

Most notable with systemd 245 is the introduction of systemd-homed that reimagines/modernizes Linux home directory handling with better password and encryption support, more self-containment / portability to allow more easily migratable home directories, and other features. It will be interesting to see the adoption of systemd-homed by Linux distributions moving forward.

Systemd 245 also brings systemd-repart as a declarative re-partitioner for GPT partition tables, never ending work on systemd-networkd, systemd-growfs can grow XFS partitions, YubiKeys are now supported by systemd-cryptsetup, and many other changes.

Those building systemd on their own systems can find the newly tagged v245 source via GitHub.
