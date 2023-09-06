systemd's All Systems Go Conference Returns Next Week

6 September 2023
After a hiatus due to the pandemic, systemd's All Systems Go conference is returning next week to Berlin.

All Systems Go is happening from 13 to 14 September in Berlin as this free software event devoted to systemd and Linux user-space.

Berlin, Germany


All Systems Go 2023 will feature Lennart Poettering talking about Unified Kernel Images along with talks on encrypted Btrfs sub-volumes, Linux security, BPF filtering, soft reboots, Linux and TPMs, systemd-repart, mkosi, and Microsoft talking about their image-based Linux deployments on Azure, among other topics.

Those wishing to learn more about the conference happening next week in Berlin can do so via all-systems-go.io. For those outside of Germany, I'll be writing about the slides and video recordings of the interesting presentations after the event.
