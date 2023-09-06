Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
systemd's All Systems Go Conference Returns Next Week
All Systems Go is happening from 13 to 14 September in Berlin as this free software event devoted to systemd and Linux user-space.
All Systems Go 2023 will feature Lennart Poettering talking about Unified Kernel Images along with talks on encrypted Btrfs sub-volumes, Linux security, BPF filtering, soft reboots, Linux and TPMs, systemd-repart, mkosi, and Microsoft talking about their image-based Linux deployments on Azure, among other topics.
Those wishing to learn more about the conference happening next week in Berlin can do so via all-systems-go.io. For those outside of Germany, I'll be writing about the slides and video recordings of the interesting presentations after the event.