systemd 254 With New Soft Reboots Feature, systemd-battery-check

Written by Michael Larabel in systemd on 28 July 2023 at 06:38 AM EDT. 6 Comments
SYSTEMD
Systemd 254 is out today in time for appearing in the late-2023 Linux distribution releases.

Systemd 254 is a big feature release over systemd 253 from February. Among the many changes to find with systemd 254 include:

- A new "soft-reboot" mechanism has been added to the systemd service manager. A soft reboot is similar to a regular reboot but that it affects user-space only. Initiating a systemd soft reboot will shutdown any running services and other units and then optionally switch to any new root file-system and then bring back up all the user-space services without rebooting the kernel.

- Startup memory settings are now supported.

- systemctl list-paths is now an option top show all currently active .path units.

- PID 1 will automatically load the virtio_console kernel module during early initialization if running in a relevant virtual machine. The virtio-vsock module will also be similarly loaded where relevant.

- The systemctl clean command can be used to clear the FDSTORE of a service.

- A new "MemoryKSM" service setting to enable kernel same-page merging individually for services.

- systemd-stub now allows optionally loading UEFI PE add-on images that may contain additional kernel command-line information. Ukify has also been extended to allow building UEFI PE add-on images.

- The systemd kernel-install script has been rewritten in C.

- Service units gained MemoryPressureWatch= and MemoryPressureThresholdSec= options to configure the PSI memory pressure logic individually.

- A new "systemd-battery-check" command that is run during the early boot phase and checks the battery level of the system if available. This is used to warn the user then via the Plymouth splash screen integration for example if the battery level is very low and to then turn off the system after a 10 second delay.

systemd 254


Downloads and the full list of systemd 254 changes via GitHub.
6 Comments
Related News
systemd 254-rc2 Brings A Few More Changes
systemd 254-rc1 Deprecates SysV Scripts, Adds Soft Reboots & systemd-battery-check
systemd 253 Released With Ukify Tool, systemd-cryptenroll Unlocking Via FIDO2 Tokens
systemd 253 Is Near With RC3 Out For Testing
systemd 253-rc2 Released With More Changes To This System & Service Manager
systemd 253 RC1 Released With New "ukify" Tool
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel AVX10: Taking AVX-512 With More Features & Supporting It Across P/E Cores
RISC-V Is Now An Official Debian Architecture
Twitter's New "X" Logo Is Reminding Plenty Of People Around X.Org
Linux Kernel Mitigated For "Zenbleed" Vulnerability Affecting AMD Zen 2 CPUs
Debian 12.1 Released With Many Bug Fixes
Intel Details APX - Advanced Performance Extensions
AMD Linux Graphics No Longer Unusable For Blender Developers: 251 To 9 Seconds Speed-Up
Inkscape 1.3 Released As Latest Open-Source Software To Compete With Adobe Illustrator