Systemd Had A Pretty Big 2020 With Homed, OOMD Components Merged

The systemd service and system manager had another busy year with the merging of "homed" for modernizing and reinventing home directory capabilities to "oomd" being merged for improving the Linux memory pressure / out-of-memory handling, among other new features coming to light.The pandemic didn't slow down work on systemd but was another very busy time continuing to introduce new features and trying to modernize longstanding concepts. Systemd as of today is up to 1.469 million lines of code spanning 48,463 commits from around 1,746 different authors.

There have been 5,424 commits to systemd in 2020 compared to 5,085 last year. Systemd this year saw 309k lines of code added and around 114k lines of code removed.Lennart Poettering of Red Hat continues leading systemd development and being responsible for just over a quarter of all patches to systemd Git. The other top contributors remain mostly Red Hat folks. Following Lennart in commits this year were Zbigniew Jędrzejewski-Szmek, Yu Watanabe, Susant Sahani, Daan De Meyer, and Frantisek Sumsal. There were around 360 authors to systemd this year -- the most ever and up from the roughly 314 in 2019.