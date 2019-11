Intra and inter frames

64x64 superblocks

4x4 to 64x64 RDO-selected square and 2:1/1:2 rectangular blocks

DC, H, V, Paeth, smooth, and a subset of directional prediction modes

DCT, (FLIP-)ADST and identity transforms (up to 64x64, 16x16 and 32x32 respectively)

8-, 10- and 12-bit depth color

4:2:0 (full support), 4:2:2 and 4:4:4 (limited) chroma sampling

11 speed settings (0-10)

Near real-time encoding at high speed levels

Rate control (single-pass and two-pass)

Temporal RDO

Scene cut detection

CLI tool and C API

Rav1e has been in development for more than one year now as the "safest and fastest AV1 encoder" thanks to being written in Rust while now their first official release is available.There have been weekly snapshots that have brought interesting features recently like SSSE3 support and AArch64 NEON along with SSE4.1 support and other x86 optimizations while now they feel this AV1 open-source encoder is mature enough for the first official release. This rav1e 0.1 release was made on Friday during the Video Developer Days 2019 event in Tokyo.The official v0.1 feature list includes:Downloads via GitHub Fresh AV1 encoder benchmarks from the likes of rav1e and SVT-AV1 up soon on Phoronix.