Rav1e 0.1 Marks This Rust-Written AV1 Encoder's First Official Release
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 9 November 2019 at 07:59 AM EST. 5 Comments
MULTIMEDIA --
Rav1e has been in development for more than one year now as the "safest and fastest AV1 encoder" thanks to being written in Rust while now their first official release is available.

There have been weekly snapshots that have brought interesting features recently like SSSE3 support and AArch64 NEON along with SSE4.1 support and other x86 optimizations while now they feel this AV1 open-source encoder is mature enough for the first official release. This rav1e 0.1 release was made on Friday during the Video Developer Days 2019 event in Tokyo.

The official v0.1 feature list includes:

Intra and inter frames
64x64 superblocks
4x4 to 64x64 RDO-selected square and 2:1/1:2 rectangular blocks
DC, H, V, Paeth, smooth, and a subset of directional prediction modes
DCT, (FLIP-)ADST and identity transforms (up to 64x64, 16x16 and 32x32 respectively)
8-, 10- and 12-bit depth color
4:2:0 (full support), 4:2:2 and 4:4:4 (limited) chroma sampling
11 speed settings (0-10)
Near real-time encoding at high speed levels
Rate control (single-pass and two-pass)
Temporal RDO
Scene cut detection
CLI tool and C API

Downloads via GitHub.

Fresh AV1 encoder benchmarks from the likes of rav1e and SVT-AV1 up soon on Phoronix.
5 Comments
Related News
Rav1e Begins Adding SSE4.1 Support, More x86 Assembly
dav1d 0.5.1 Boosts AV1 Video Decode For Older CPUs by 40~50%
FFmpeg Can Now Make Use Of VDPAU VP9 Video Decoding
Rav1e Rust AV1 Encoder Adds SSSE3 Support, AArch64 NEON - But It's Still Slow
MPV Player 0.30 Released For This Advanced Open-Source Video Player
Disney+ Currently Won't Work On Linux Systems Due To Tightened DRM
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Netflix Optimized FreeBSD's Network Stack More Than Doubled AMD EPYC Performance
BMW Continues Making Great Progress With Linux
Bootlin's Best Techniques For A Smaller Kernel + Faster Boot Times
Microsoft Will Release Their Edge Web Browser For Linux
Valve's Steam Survey Numbers For October Just Point To More Inaccuracies
Netflix Is An Example Of A Great Open-Source Corporate Patron To FreeBSD
Years Late: Linux 5.5 To Offer Mainline Support For SGI's Octane MIPS Workstations
The Linux Kernel Seeing Backport Progress Finally For The "$1.5 Million Dollar Bug"