Rav1e has been in development for more than one year now as the "safest and fastest AV1 encoder" thanks to being written in Rust while now their first official release is available.
There have been weekly snapshots that have brought interesting features recently like SSSE3 support and AArch64 NEON along with SSE4.1 support and other x86 optimizations while now they feel this AV1 open-source encoder is mature enough for the first official release. This rav1e 0.1 release was made on Friday during the Video Developer Days 2019 event in Tokyo.
The official v0.1 feature list includes:
Intra and inter frames
64x64 superblocks
4x4 to 64x64 RDO-selected square and 2:1/1:2 rectangular blocks
DC, H, V, Paeth, smooth, and a subset of directional prediction modes
DCT, (FLIP-)ADST and identity transforms (up to 64x64, 16x16 and 32x32 respectively)
8-, 10- and 12-bit depth color
4:2:0 (full support), 4:2:2 and 4:4:4 (limited) chroma sampling
11 speed settings (0-10)
Near real-time encoding at high speed levels
Rate control (single-pass and two-pass)
Temporal RDO
Scene cut detection
CLI tool and C API
Downloads via GitHub.
Fresh AV1 encoder benchmarks from the likes of rav1e and SVT-AV1 up soon on Phoronix.
5 Comments