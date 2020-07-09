Following last week's release of openSUSE Leap 15.2, this latest community, SUSE-backed Linux distribution release is now available via the Microsoft Store.
OpenSUSE Leap 15.2 via the Microsoft Store, of course, is for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) usage. While Ubuntu remains most popular as the Linux platform for WSL/WSL2, openSUSE and others continue to be available via the Microsoft Store. With openSUSE Leap 15.2 adding new artificial intelligence and machine learning packages along with other updates, seeing the new v15.2 release via the Microsoft Store so punctually is a good sign for those stuck to operating in a Windows environment.
More details on openSUSE Leap 15.2 for Microsoft Windows Subsystem for Linux via news.opensuse.org.
