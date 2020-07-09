OpenSUSE Leap 15.2 Hops Onto The Microsoft Store For WSL/WSL2
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 9 July 2020 at 06:12 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MICROSOFT --
Following last week's release of openSUSE Leap 15.2, this latest community, SUSE-backed Linux distribution release is now available via the Microsoft Store.

OpenSUSE Leap 15.2 via the Microsoft Store, of course, is for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) usage. While Ubuntu remains most popular as the Linux platform for WSL/WSL2, openSUSE and others continue to be available via the Microsoft Store. With openSUSE Leap 15.2 adding new artificial intelligence and machine learning packages along with other updates, seeing the new v15.2 release via the Microsoft Store so punctually is a good sign for those stuck to operating in a Windows environment.

More details on openSUSE Leap 15.2 for Microsoft Windows Subsystem for Linux via news.opensuse.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Microsoft Posts Initial DRM Driver For Hyper-V Synthetic Video Device
NVIDIA, Intel Post New Windows 10 Graphics Drivers For WSL2 Linux App Support
Microsoft Has Now Open-Source Their BASIC Code From 1983
Microsoft Is Writing Its Own Wayland Compositor As Part Of WSL2 GUI Efforts
Mainlining The Microsoft DirectX Kernel Driver For Linux Will Be An Uphill Battle
Microsoft And A KDE Project Spar Over "MAUI"
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 80 To Support VA-API Acceleration On X11
H.266/VVC Standard Finalized With ~50% Lower Size Compared To H.265
Linux Kernel Preparing New Guidelines For Using Inclusive Terminology
Important Patches Land To Improve GNOME's Multi-Monitor Experience With High Refresh Rates
Fedora Developers Discussing Possibility Of Dropping Legacy BIOS Support
Phoronix.com Transition To New Server Complete
"Project Springfield" Is Red Hat's Effort To Improve Linux File-Systems / Storage
Server Infrastructure Upgrade Weekend - AMD EPYC Rome Across The Board