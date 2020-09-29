Intel's oneAPI Is Coming To AMD Radeon GPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 29 September 2020 at 09:00 AM EDT. 5 Comments
RADEON --
While yesterday brought the release of Intel's oneAPI 1.0 specification, the interesting news today is that oneAPI support is coming to AMD Radeon graphics cards.

Intel and the Heidelberg University Computing Center are announcing today they are establishing the "oneAPI Academic Center of Excellence." Great for academia, but what's more interesting to the masses that as part of that Intel and the University of Heidelberg are working to add oneAPI support for AMD Radeon GPUs.

As we have previously covered, Codeplay has already been working on oneAPI/DPC++ support for NVIDIA GPUs but to date there hadn't been any announcements concerning AMD Radeon support for this open-standard API. Codeplay's approach has been working to get SYCL running atop NVIDIA CUDA.

It's quite interesting to see now that thanks to Germany's URZ and Intel that there is now AMD Radeon support being addressed. I did seek further information on their plans but prior to the embargo lift didn't receive any further details. Presumably this oneAPI Radeon support is coming by building off the existing AMDGPU LLVM back-end given the SYCL/DPC++ support being LLVM-based and thus just extending the AMDGPU LLVM back-end. Thanks to AMD's open-source driver stack and full-featured support it should be more straight-forward for adding this oneAPI support than the currently pursued NVIDIA approach of going through CUDA. But once I have any more details on their technical plans or expected timeline will pass them along. In any case, great to see that oneAPI will see Radeon GPU acceleration support.

Update: One of the Heidelberg developers involved has confirmed they are working on adding SYCL 2020 functionality to hipSYCL as their oneAPI approach. The hipSYCL code in current form can be found via GitHub. and previously covered on Phoronix as a SYCL implementation for CPUs and ROCm and CUDA.
5 Comments
Related News
AMDVLK 2020.Q3.6 Vulkan Driver Brings Several Fixes
AMD Sends Out Linux Kernel Support For Van Gogh APUs - Confirms DDR5 Memory, VCN3
AMD Is Hiring To Work On New Radeon Driver Tooling Written In Rust
AMDGPU For Linux 5.10 Brings PCIe DPC Recovery, More RDNA2 Updates
AMD Dimgrey Cavefish and VanGogh Support Lands In Radeon Linux OpenGL Driver
Radeon ROCm 3.8 Released With Hipfort For Fortran On GPUs, Data Center Tool
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Is Hiring To Work On New Radeon Driver Tooling Written In Rust
Apple Open-Sources Swift System, Adds Linux Support
Microsoft Edge Is Coming Out For Linux Next Month
AMD Sends Out Linux Kernel Support For Van Gogh APUs - Confirms DDR5 Memory, VCN3
Firefox Nightly Flips On New JIT "Warp" Code For Greater JavaScript Performance
Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 Released With More Phones Supported, UI Improvements
Lenovo Announces 27 Systems To Ship With Ubuntu Pre-Installed
Experiments Are Underway With Vulkan Powering The KDE Plasma Shell