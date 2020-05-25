GCC's JIT Library Sees Experimental Port To Windows

For several years now GCC has offered a embeddable JIT compiler that for GPL applications can serve as a bytecode interpreter, an experimental Python compiler, and other possible use-cases with this libgccjit library. There now are patches pending for bringing libgccjit to Windows.
Developer Nicolas Bértolo has worked on a port of libgccjit to Microsoft Windows. So far it's been tested to work with the native-compilation branch of Emacs.
Due to the GPLv3 licensing of the GCC code-base, this just-in-time embedded-friendly compiler library won't be of use for too many Windows-focused programs but at least should help those cross-platform open-source programs that may make use of this library for seeing the JIT support also available on Windows.
The Windows support as of writing hasn't yet been merged to mainline for GCC 11 but we'll see what happens with the new code.
