The Zink Gallium3D driver project that is layering OpenGL over Vulkan is one step closer to exposing OpenGL 3.0 capabilities.
The Zink project has just been at OpenGL 2.1 era functionality for this generic OpenGL-over-Vulkan layer. But now conditional rendering support was merged. NV_conditional_render is one of the requirements for OpenGL 3.0 and that is now scratched off the list with this merge request pulled in today for Mesa 20.2.
Zink still needs to finish up EXT_transform_feedback and depth format cube textures functionality before it can expose OpenGL 3.0 capabilities. A lot of work is left after that for the other OpenGL 3.x milestones. The Zink performance also still leaves a lot to be desired and at least for now users are better off with their dedicated OpenGL hardware drivers.
