XWayland Lands RandR/Vidmode Emulation For Better Game Handling

There is yet another significant improvement found for XWayland in the latest X.Org Server code that will hopefully see a long overdue release soon.
The work by Red Hat's Hans de Goede on XWayland RandR and Vidmode resolution change emulation has been merged. This emulated support doesn't change the actual resolution but rather a fullscreen window at the desired resolution and use that to fill the display output.
For end-users, this XWayland RandR/Vidmode emulation support will improve the experience for games that are setup to run at a specific resolution now work properly under XWayland. Previously there could be varying odd behavior for such (mostly older) games when running under XWayland with the inability to "change" their mode/resolution.
But following multiple commits that were merged this morning, this support is now in place as another big step forward for XWayland.
This work is in Git for "X.Org Server 1.21" but given the talk this week of kicking out a new release might end up being known as X.Org Server 19.0 or X.Org Server 20.0 depending upon when this release materializes. With more than a year and a half since X.Org Server 1.20, this is going to be a big update particularly with its many XWayland enhancements.
