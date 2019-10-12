XWayland Lands RandR/Vidmode Emulation For Better Game Handling
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 12 October 2019 at 07:13 AM EDT. 9 Comments
X.ORG --
There is yet another significant improvement found for XWayland in the latest X.Org Server code that will hopefully see a long overdue release soon.

The work by Red Hat's Hans de Goede on XWayland RandR and Vidmode resolution change emulation has been merged. This emulated support doesn't change the actual resolution but rather a fullscreen window at the desired resolution and use that to fill the display output.

For end-users, this XWayland RandR/Vidmode emulation support will improve the experience for games that are setup to run at a specific resolution now work properly under XWayland. Previously there could be varying odd behavior for such (mostly older) games when running under XWayland with the inability to "change" their mode/resolution.

But following multiple commits that were merged this morning, this support is now in place as another big step forward for XWayland.

This work is in Git for "X.Org Server 1.21" but given the talk this week of kicking out a new release might end up being known as X.Org Server 19.0 or X.Org Server 20.0 depending upon when this release materializes. With more than a year and a half since X.Org Server 1.20, this is going to be a big update particularly with its many XWayland enhancements.
9 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related X.Org News
xf86-video-amdgpu 19.1 Delivers A Batch Of Fixes
X.Org Server To See New CI-Driven Automated Release Cycles, Big Version Numbers
"LIBOUTPUT" Proposed As New Library For Helping To Bring Up New Compositors & More
XWayland Sees Updated Protocol Support To Help WLROOTS & KDE
X.Org's Modesetting Driver Flips Off Atomic By Default
VKMS Getting PRIME Import Support For Helping To Test Linux's PRIME Functionality
Popular News This Week
The FSF Is Re-Evaluating Its Relationship With The GNU
Ubuntu 19.10 Makes It So Easy To Have Your Desktop Running Off A ZFS File-System
Intel Has Been Quietly Developing A New Backend Compiler For Their OpenGL/Vulkan Drivers
KDE Plasma Mobile Is Beginning To Look Surprisingly Good
DAV1D vs. LIBGAV1 Performance - Benchmarking Google's New AV1 Video Decoder
Google Uncovers CPU Bug For Geminilake, Affecting At Least Firefox & Chrome