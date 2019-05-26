X.Org Server Closer To Better Handling On-Demand XWayland Startup
Merged this week to the X.Org Server code-base was an EGL-based GLX provider for helping XWayland and allowing some games to run nicely now under this X11 code-path for Wayland compositors. While not yet merged, another interesting bit of XWayland code is now under review as a merge request.

The code by Carlos Garnacho is for handling surface creation should the client come up before the compositor. This functionality is necessary for on-demand start-up of XWayland so it's only running when actively used. The on-demand approach that jives better with this XWayland code pending is the compositor setting up a display socket, listening for incoming data, and only spawning XWayland when there are incoming requests from a launched X11 client.

More details on this pending X.Org Server work via the merge request.

This code jives with Garnaco's work on the GNOME/Mutter side for an X11-less GNOME and starting XWayland on-demand. The GNOME side bits should be ready for GNOME 3.34 in September and then it's just a matter of when this code gets into a (seldom updated) X.Org Server version.
