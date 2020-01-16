X.Org's XDC2020 May Abandon Poland Conference To Find More Welcoming European Location
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 18 January 2020 at 08:00 PM EST. 20 Comments
X.ORG --
Hopefully you didn't yet book your tickets to XDC2020 as the annual X.Org conference as the venue -- and host country for that matter -- may change.

The annual X.Org Developers' Conference flips each year between different venues in North American and Europe. Last year it was announced XDC2020 would be hosted in Gdansk, Poland by a local Polish crew at Intel. But now that decision is being reassessed over finding a more welcoming and inclusive country for the event.

It was brought to the attention of the X.Org Board of Directors by one of their members that some local municipalities recently enacted "anti-LGBT zones" within Poland. These LGBT-free zones are deemed unenforceable and symbolic (details on Wikipedia) but may cause a change in the XDC2020 location.

Gdansk as the XDC2020 host city isn't within one of these unwelcoming zones or near one for that matter, but the X.Org board is currently weighing options and is considering moving the venue outside of Poland as a result. No decision has been made yet, but they are contacting other possible organizers/venues, including going back to XDC2018's location of Spain that was organized by Igalia.

The X.Org board is currently drafting a public statement to condemn discrimination against the LGBTQA community while also urging the Gdansk organizers to make a similar statement.

So take this as notice the venue (and dates for that matter) could potentially change depending upon their decision, should you already or be planning to soon book your travel arrangements for this annual event focused on X.Org, Wayland, Mesa, and similar open-source graphics/input projects. More information within the X.Org meeting minutes.
20 Comments
Related News
X.Org Server 1.20.7 Released With A Handful Of Fixes For GLAMOR + Modesetting
X.Org Server Development Hits A Nearly Two Decade Low
Libinput 1.15 Released For Improving Input On X.Org + Wayland Desktops
X.Org Saw A Lot Of Work In The 2010s Even With Wayland Taking Off
XWayland Gets Tidied Up Ahead Of The Holidays For The Eventual X.Org Server 1.21
Mir Lands Server-Side Decoration Support For XWayland
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A New Desktop Theme Is Coming For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Fedora 32 Greenlit For Enabling FSTRIM Support By Default
Multipath TCP Support Is Working Its Upstream - First Bits Landing With Linux 5.6
Linux In 2020 Can Finally Provide Sane Monitoring Of SATA Drive Temperatures
Unity 8 Desktop On Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Could Take A Year Before Being Usable
Git 2.25 Released As Its First Update Of 2020
Xfce 4.16 Is Making Good Progress On Utilizing GTK3 Client-Side Decorations
Intel Ivybridge + Haswell Require Security Mitigation For Graphics Hardware Flaw