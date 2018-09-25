WireGuard v6 Might Be Ready For The Mainline Kernel, ARM Changes Added
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 25 September 2018 at 08:34 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The lead developer of the WireGuard in-kernel secure VPN tunnel, Jason Donenfeld, published his sixth round of patches on Tuesday for getting this important networking code and its related Zinc crypto code into the mainline kernel. It's looking like the code might have baked enough for debut in the upcoming 4.20~5.0 kernel cycle.

Noting that the code after six rounds of public review might be ready for merging into the "-next" trees ahead of the next kernel cycle, Donenfeld commented, "perhaps this one will be sufficient for merging now, and we can continue to refine [the ARM code] later in the cycle."

The WireGuard version six patches bring a number of ARM changes for improving the Zinc crypto code for that CPU architecture along with a variety of other WireGuard + ARM improvements done in conjunction with those key stakeholders.

ARM changes represent a bulk of the changes in WireGuard v6 along with a variety of other low-level code improvements. More details via today's patch series.

With Linus Torvalds backing it and many others, hopefully this much sought after improvement to the VPN landscape will be ready for the upcoming Linux 4.20~5.0 kernel cycle that will begin its development dance in October and be released as stable in December.
