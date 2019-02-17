WireGuard Released For macOS, WireGuard Windows Coming & Linux Kernel Bits Still Pending
Written by Michael Larabel in Security on 17 February 2019 at 04:35 AM EST. 1 Comment
SECURITY --
The initial version of the WireGuard open-source secure VPN tunnel is now available for macOS, following the WireGuard for iOS port a few months prior. But sadly on the Linux front, the kernel bits still have yet to be mainlined.

WireGuard lead developer Jason Donenfeld announced the release of WireGuard for macOS on Saturday along with the cooperation of other developers. This macOS port is built from the same sources as their iOS app and integrates into Apple's networking stack.

In the announcement about WireGuard for macOS, Donenfeld commented that the Windows client is still on its way but is taking a while due to writing a new TUN driver for Windows 7 and newer. This new driver should be safer and faster than the current OpenVPN TUN driver for Windows.

On the Linux kernel front for the long-awaited mainlining of the WireGuard kernel bits, there is unfortunately nothing new to report. It doesn't look like WireGuard will be merged for Linux 5.1 as the code has yet to be staged in net-next. When I asked Donenfeld about it on Saturday, he said he expects to have a new revision of those patches available for review soon and that work is happening behind the scenes.

Those unfamiliar with this very promising, open-source secure VPN tunnel software can learn more at WireGuard.com.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Security News
Google Details Their New Adiantum Encryption For Low-End Android Devices
Linux Kernel Getting New Option So SSBD Isn't Over-Protective - Helping Performance
Benchmarking The Current Spectre + Meltdown Performance Overhead For 10 GbE Networking
Livepatching With Linux 5.1 To Support Atomic Replace & Cumulative Patches
OPTPOLINES - Formerly Relpolines, Lower Overhead To Retpolines For Spectre Mitigation
NXP PowerPC Processors Finally Being Mitigated Against Spectre V2 With Linux 4.21
Popular News This Week
Electron Apps Are Bad, So Now You Can Create Desktop Apps With HTML5 + Golang
Linux Kernel Getting io_uring To Deliver Fast & Efficient I/O
Intel Linux Graphics Driver Adding Device Local Memory - Possible Start of dGPU Bring-Up
Benchmarking The Python Optimizations Of Clear Linux Against Ubuntu, Intel Python
RadeonSI Picks Up Primitive Culling With Async Compute For Performance Wins
GTK+ No More - It's Just GTK As Developers Prepare For This Year's GTK 4.0