Hot off yesterday's release of Wine 5.4 with Unicode 13 and text drawing for D3DX9, Wine-Staging 5.4 is now available with more than 850 patches on top of it.
Wine-Staging did see some of its patches upstreamed for Wine 5.4, including the D3DX9 text rendering support, but there is also new experimental/testing functionality to find with Wine-Staging 5.4. The staging highlights for the past two weeks amount to:
- An initial tasklist.exe implementation for helping software like the Net64+ Nintendo 64 emulator.
- After bug reports for the last five to eight years over missing XActEngine functionality, Wine-Staging has added bits of XACT audio system support needed for different (older) games.
- Performance improvements for Detroit: Become Human, Beyond Two Solus, and other games. The improvement is to NTDLL with better handling of unaligned addresses in for condition variables.
Both flavors of Wine are available for download via WineHQ.org.
