Following yesterday's release of Wine 5.19, the developers responsible for the Wine-Staging have issued their corresponding update for this codebase that adds 600+ patches currently undergoing testing.
Wine-Staging 5.19 is a bit lighter in that a few patches were upstreamed but a number of patches were also updated to jive with the Wine 5.19 code-base. Adjustments to Wine-Staging were needed for NTDLL, XACTEngine, and other bits.
The sole new functionality introduced in Wine-Staging 5.19 is adding a basic implementation of the Windows.Networking.Connectivity DLL.
Windows.Networking.Connectivity is used for obtaining connection profiles on established network connections. This interface can be used for finding out if on a data plan limited cellular Internet connection but also general network information.
Work on implementing Windows.Networking.Connectivity was started due to this bug since January 2019 over Just Cause 4 crashing on startup. The Just Cause 4 action-adventure game from 2018 is at least one game needing this library.
The latest Wine and Wine-Staging binaries are available from WineHQ.org.
Add A Comment